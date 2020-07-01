TN Custodial Deaths: ADSP, DSP Given New Postings Within 24 Hrs

Within 24 hours since the Kovilpatti Magistrate told the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, that Thoothukudi Assistant Superintendent of Police D Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police C Prathaban had threatened him during the inquiry in the Jeyaraj and Beniks case, they have been given new postings.

Before they were to appear at the court on Tuesday, 30 June, over the custodial deaths of Jeyaraj and his son Beniks, they were transferred and put under waiting list.

D Kumar will now take charge as ADSP, Prohibition Enforcement Wing in the Nilgiris, replacing officer G Gopi and C Prathaban has been posted to fill the vacancy of DSP, anti-land grabbing special cell at Pudukottai.