A Muslim Group Is Pushing for More 'Women-Friendly' Mosques in India. Here's How

Twenty days later, in an unrelated move, the Jama Masjid made a controversial announcement barring the entry of lone women or even groups of women inside the old Delhi mosque after allegedly "receiving complaints of women exchanging roses with boys" and "making TikToks" in the masjid premises. The decision, made on 24 November, was revoked the same day after Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (LG) VK Saxena intervened.

Uvais said that she was shocked when she read about Jama Masjid's announcement. "Muslim women like us have been advocating for all mosques to have dedicated spaces for women. And now one of the biggest mosques in the country announces such a patriarchal diktat. This shows the sheer disconnect that most of the clergy have with the masses," she said.

Uvais' disappointment is in stark contrast with the joy she felt on 4 November immediately after finishing prayer in congregation.

“It's a surreal feeling. Praying in congregation in a mosque makes you feel a sense of belonging. There are other people praying with you, and even though they are strangers, these are the people you know you connect with. Because you believe in the same thing,” Alisha had told The Quint, after the prayer.

The women’s section of the mosque she prayed at stretches far and wide on the first floor, and is right above the men’s section. While many women frequent the mosque for the Friday prayers, a few among them had come this time around because they saw posters on social media or heard from acquaintances and friends about the ‘Muslim Women Masjid Project’ initiated by a group called the ‘Muslim Women Study Circle’ (MWSC).