‘This Is the Beginning’: What Amritpal Said in Moga Gurdwara Before Arrest

After a month-long chase, Waris Punjab De chief and fugitive Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab police in Moga on Sunday, 23 April. The arrest took place after Amritpal, who was on the run since 18 March, surrendered.

In a purported video that has gone viral on social media, Amritpal Singh addressed his followers at the gurdwara in Moga before his surrender and said that he will fight the "fake cases" against him.

Here is what he said in his address: