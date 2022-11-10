The Quint's Chief Editor Raghav Bahl To Chair Tata LitFest 'Social Media' Debate

The Quint's Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl will chair a debate on the motion 'Social media strengthens democracy,' on Friday, 11 November, at the 13th edition of Tata Literature Live! – a literature festival in Mumbai.

One of the most vexing technological issues today is the effect of digital technologies on our daily lives. The role of social media is of particular concern since it has a ripple effect on society and the individual. One highly contested area is the influence social media has on democratic processes and the spread of misinformation.