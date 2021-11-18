Should Students Take Part in Protests? A Mumbai Litfest Debate With Raghav Bahl
India has a long history of student protests, dating as far back as the movement to gain Independence for the country. Since then, student protests have featured strongly in the country's social and political fabric, with many student leaders who began or played a role in agitations going on to become politicians.
And this isn't just the case in India, but in many other countries in the world.
Since the right to protest peacefully is guaranteed by the Constitution of India, students are legally allowed to be part of agitations. But should they?
Join The Quint's Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl as he chairs a debate on the motion "College Students Should Not Participate In Political Protests", on Thursday, 18 November, at the 12th edition of Tata Literature Live! - The Mumbai Litfest.
Participating in the debate will be award-winning author and journalist Dr Hindol Sengupta as well as noted columnist and founder of media website Churn, Shubhrastha, who will be appearing for the motion.
Meanwhile, arguing against the motion will be Bombay High Court advocate Abhinav Chandrachud as well as activist and author Gurmehar Kaur.
