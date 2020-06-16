Among many other esteemed journalists in print and electronic media, The Quint’s senior editor Aditya Menon won an award from the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) on Monday, 15 June, for “committing to causes of the masses”.DMC Chairman Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan distributed the shields and booklets to each awardee present at the function.From investigating and reporting the Delhi violence and the charge sheets filed in the case, to a number of stories over Muslim, Sikh voices, Menon’s reportage covers several issues.He has extensively covered minority rights, reported on Hindutva outfits, communal issues, and wrote analyses on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Dr Khan said that press or media is considered the fourth pillar of democracy in all democratic countries. “A free press is necessary for a healthy democracy and society. It holds a mirror to both the rulers and the ordinary citizens. Without a free press, dictatorship will take over and only the voice of the ruler will be heard with no one questioning him.”He added that there are many brave mediapersons who are “discharging their duties faithfully.”The DMC media awards are to recognise such distinguished mediapersons.Over the previous four days, the Commission distributed awards to best performing minority students in Delhi, workers for communal harmony and human rights, NGOs and promoters of Urdu and Punjabi languages, sportsmen and sportswomen, best teachers and community service.The Commission had distributed the awards in December 2018 at the Vigyan Bhavan but this time round, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Commission hosted a small gathering at its office bearing in mind the requirements of social distancing.Mediapersons from The Wire, Akal Channel, Urdu journalists, All India Radio are also among the winners of the DMC awards.Sites Blocked, Hashtags Banned: Are Sikhs Being Silenced Online? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.