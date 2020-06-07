A Sikh student Gursimar Setia has alleged that he was assaulted, verbally abused and his articles of faith attacked by Uttar Pradesh Police personnel in Agra on the evening of 6 June.Setia, who studies at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, claimed that the incident took place at 7.40 PM at Sanjay Place in Agra where had come with his friend to withdraw cash.“Seeing two men, the police began harassing us....ASP Saurabh Dixit started verbally abusing me after seeing that I had long hair tied in a bun,” Setia claimed on Twitter.Setia alleges that Dixit asked for his ID and after seeing that he was Sikh, began abusing him and “proceeded to physically assault” him and even pulled his hair. He claims that even his friend was assaulted by the police.Now, uncut hair is an article of faith for Sikhs and attack on it is considered sacrilege.“When I told him that he had outraged my religious sentiments and that I had taken note of his name from the badge he was wearing, he told me he is IPS and there is nothing I can do about it,” Setia wrote on Twitter.The Quint reached out to Sautabh Dixit, the Agra Police Headquarters, and the Superintendent of Police for a response.Dixit told The Quint that the “allegations are baseless”.The police headquarters declined to comment and the SP is yet to respond. Agra Police has also not put out a tweet on the matter from its official handle.This story will be updated as and when they respond.Jamia to Kashmir: Rise in Police Violence in 1st Year of Modi 2.0 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.