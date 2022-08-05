Army Jawan, Civilian Injured Amid Encounter With Terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

An army jawan and a civilian were injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, 5 August.

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of Kulgam district following information about presence of militants in the area.

"One Army Jawan and one civilian got injured in the encounter. Search in the area is still going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

It is not yet clear as to how the civilian got injured in the encounter.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties staged protests on the occasion of the third anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to J&K.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)