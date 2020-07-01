CRPF Jawan, Civilian Killed in Terrorist Attack in J&K’s Sopore

At least one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a civilian have been killed while three other security force personnel have been injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, reports said on Wednesday, 1 July.

Two jawans are in critical condition, while one has suffered minor injuries, the CRPF said.

The terrorists reportedly fired upon a CRPF patrolling party. Later, the area was cordoned off and a search operation got underway, J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh said.