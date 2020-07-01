CRPF Jawan, Civilian Killed in Terrorist Attack in J&K’s Sopore
Three other security force personnel have also been injured.
At least one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a civilian have been killed while three other security force personnel have been injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, reports said on Wednesday, 1 July.
Two jawans are in critical condition, while one has suffered minor injuries, the CRPF said.
The terrorists reportedly fired upon a CRPF patrolling party. Later, the area was cordoned off and a search operation got underway, J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh said.
The incident comes days after a CRPF jawan and a child were killed on 26 June in an attack by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag. The terrorists attacked a CRPF party deployed in highway security in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.
"Terrorists came on a motorcycle and opened fire. We have identified the attacker. He is a local terrorist of Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir. He fired from a pistol, killing the CRPF jawan and a six-year-old child," Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, had reportedly said of the incident earlier.
