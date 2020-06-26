One CRPF jawan and a child were killed on Friday, 26 June, in an attack by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said, as quoted by ANI.The terrorists attacked a CRPF party deployed in highway security in Bijbehara of Anantnag district.More details are awaited.(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.