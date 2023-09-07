Most importantly, the Indian Evidence Act states categorically in section 108 that if a person has not been seen or heard of by those close to him/her, then he/she is presumed to be dead and that the “the burden of proving that he is alive is shifted to the person who affirms it.”

All these aspects combined with the fact that the CM gave these 11 families a compensation reserved for only those whose kin have been killed in the riots, was effectively seen as a nod that these individuals are being treated as dead. Despite this, ten years after the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, these 11 families have still not been given the death certificates of their kin, and thus have failed to access the basic rights that come with it. The administration’s failure to issue these certificates isn’t a result of red tape delays or bureaucratic complications.

The Quint, in its investigation, found that there were a series of lapses in finding the bodies, a murky investigation into the deaths, and incidents of gross negligence that have eventually led to these 11 not being declared dead.