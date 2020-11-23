With Tarun Gogoi’s Death, Assam Loses One Of Its Tallest Leaders

Tarun Gogoi was born in 1936 into an ethnic Assamese Tai-Ahom family at the Rangajan Tea Estate in the state's Jorhat district. His father was a medical practitioner at the tea estate while his mother was the younger sister of renowned Assamese poet Ganesh Gogoi.

He graduated from Jagannath Barooah College in Jorhat and after that did LLB from Gauhati University. He married Dolly Gogoi in 1972 and have two children - Chandrima, an MBA and Gaurav, who is also a Congress leader and MP.

Rising through the ranks, Gogoi led the Congress in Assam to three consecutive electoral victories in the state. In 2012, he became the longest-serving chief minister in the state after serving for 12 consecutive years.