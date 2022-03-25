Can Sri Lankans Fleeing Economic Crisis Get Refugee Status in India's TN?

Taking cognisance of Sri Lankan nationals taking refuge in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday, 24 March said the government has asked the central government how to legally handle the refugee influx.

In a desperate bid to flee the economic crisis, Sri Lankan refugees have been flocking to Tamil Nadu. On 22 March, the Indian Coast Guard found a family of six Sri Lankan Tamils, including four children near Rameswaram. They were handed over to the Coastal Security Group. Another batch of 10 Sri Lankan nationals, all Tamils from the Jaffna and Mannar regions in northern Sri Lanka, also reached TN on the same day.

The six refugees in the first batch include a young couple and their four-month-old son. A woman and her two children were also in the group. In the second group, there were five children.