Trial by Encounters Versus Policing by the Book: Tale of Two UP IPS Officers

On 23 June 2021, there was an unusual buzz among policemen in Meerut after a late-night meeting convened by the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary.

He had only joined a couple of days earlier as the district police chief. In the meeting, he handed envelopes with two crisp 500-rupee notes to every station house officer (SHO) present in the meeting.

SSP Chaudhary instructed the SHOs that the money was meant to be spent on expenses incurred for refreshments for visitors coming to the police station.