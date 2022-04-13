From Snipers to New Offices: UP STF Gets a Push in Yogi's 100-Day Action Plan

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has received a major push in the state home department's roadmap for the next 100 days under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in his second term.

From weapon upgradation to bringing snipers onboard, the STF is preparing for contingencies involving law and order issues. The special unit is set to witness an infrastructure boost in the coming days as it expands across the state. The government believes this would instill a sense of security among the masses.

Formed with an objective to crack down on dreaded gangs and organised crime, the operations of the unit has landed it in several controversies over the years.