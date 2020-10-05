Hathras Case: SC To Consider on Tuesday PIL Seeking CBI/SIT Probe

Almost three weeks after a 19-year old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, the Supreme Court of India has said that it will consider on Tuesday, 6 October, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT investigation into the case.

According to a LiveLaw report, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will consider the admission for the plea, which also seeks the transfer of the case from the UP government to Delhi, over its alleged failure to take strict action against the accused.

The PIL had been filed by social activist Satyama Dubey and advocates Vishal Thakre and Rudra Pratap Yadav.