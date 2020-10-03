UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Orders CBI Probe in Hathras Case

This comes after 5 policemen, including the Superintendent of Police, were suspended amid nationwide outrage.

File image of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, 3 October, ordered a CBI probe into the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras.

This comes after five policemen, including the Superintendent of Police were suspended amid growing nationwide outrage over the case as protests flared in many cities across the country including one in Delhi on Friday, 2 October, that was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad.

