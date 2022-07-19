Supreme Court Transfers All Pending PILs Against Agnipath Scheme to Delhi HC

The top court said it is transferring the pleas as it would be appropriate if it has the benefit of the Delhi High Court's considered view on them.

It asked the Delhi High Court to consider all the transferred PILs along with the pleas which are already pending before it expeditiously on this issue.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on 14 June, provides for the recruitment of youth between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years. Protests had erupted in several states against the scheme.

Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment this year.