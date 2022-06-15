Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Demolition Drive in Uttar Pradesh Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear a plea by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind against the demolition drive in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 16 June.

The hearing by the apex court comes two days after the body filed a plea seeking issuance of directions to the state of Uttar Pradesh so that no further demolitions of residential or commercial properties are carried out without following due process.

The plea also seeks directions to ensure that demolition exercise of any nature must be carried out strictly in accordance with applicable laws and only after due notice and opportunity of hearing given to each affected person, reported LiveLaw.