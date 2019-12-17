Nirbhaya Case Review Plea: CJI Recuses Himself, Hearing Adjourned
The CJI-led Supreme Court bench on Tuesday, 17 December, adjourned the hearing of a review plea filed by Akshay Singh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape case, after CJI SA Bobde recused himself from the case.
According to LiveLaw, the CJI's nephew Arjun Bobde had appeared for Nirbhaya’s family in the earlier proceedings.
The matter has been adjourned to 10:30 am on Wednesday and a new bench will be constituted to hear the review plea filed by Singh.
Singh had moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 10 December, seeking review of its 2017 judgment handing out death penalty to all of them in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, PTI reported.
"The state must not simply execute people to prove that it is attacking terror or violence against women. It must persistently work towards systematic reforms to being about change. Executions only kill the criminal, not the crime...," the review plea said, according to PTI.
ANI reported that a three-judge bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan would be hearing the plea at 2 pm on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court had on 9 July last year dismissed the review pleas filed by the three convicts – Mukesh, Pawan and Vinay – saying no grounds had been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict.
The apex court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case, PTI reported.
‘Believe We Will Get Justice’: Asha Devi
Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, 17 December, Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi said that she believed they would get justice.
“We believe we will get justice because we have no other option. If Kuldeep Sengar and Nirbhaya's four culprits get capital punishment, it will send a strong message to the society,” she said, according to ANI.
Six people were convicted for brutally raping and murdering a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus while she was on her way back home on 16 December 2012. She died from her injuries but the brutal gang-rape sparked a nationwide fury that led to a new legislation to deal with such heinous crimes.
Of the six people convicted in the case, one was a minor, who was sent to a rehabilitation centre, and another, Ram Singh, took his own life in Tihar Jail.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)