Nirbhaya Case Review Plea: CJI Recuses Himself, Hearing Adjourned

The CJI-led Supreme Court bench on Tuesday, 17 December, adjourned the hearing of a review plea filed by Akshay Singh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape case, after CJI SA Bobde recused himself from the case.

According to LiveLaw, the CJI's nephew Arjun Bobde had appeared for Nirbhaya’s family in the earlier proceedings.

The matter has been adjourned to 10:30 am on Wednesday and a new bench will be constituted to hear the review plea filed by Singh.

Singh had moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 10 December, seeking review of its 2017 judgment handing out death penalty to all of them in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, PTI reported.