SC Dismisses Nirbhaya Convict’s Review Plea Against Death Sentence

One of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Pawan Kumar Gupta, on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court claiming that he was a minor at the time of the incident, in 2012.

He has claimed that his ossification test was not done at that point and should be given the benefit of that.

The Delhi HC will hear the matter tomorrow.

Kumar's counter comes after the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, dismissed the petition filed by another convict, Akshay Singh, seeking review of SCs 2017 judgment upholding his death penalty.

Reacting to the SC’s verdict, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said that she was very happy.

She also broke down and cried at Delhi’s Patiala House court later in the day when the court said that a death warrant for the hanging of the four convicts in the 2012 gang-rape, torture and killing of her daughter in December 2012 would have to be postponed.