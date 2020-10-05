Centre Asks SC for ‘Short Adjournment’ in Sudarshan News Case

The Supreme Court was to resume its hearing in the Sudarshan News 'UPSC Jihad' case on Monday, 5 October, following the I&B Ministry's decision to issue a show cause notice to the channel. However, sources have informed The Quint that the Centre will be asking for a short adjournment in the case.

At the last hearing on 23 September, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had informed the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra, and KM Joseph that the show cause notice had been sent by the I&B Ministry, giving the channel till 28 September to explain how its four episodes alleging a conspiracy by Muslims to ‘infiltrate’ the bureaucracy were not a violation of the code.

They will also have to explain why action should not be taken against them under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995. Mehta therefore suggested that the court take the matter up again only after the 28th. The court agreed to postpone the hearing to 5 October.