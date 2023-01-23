Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: Top 10 Inspirational Quotes by Netaji
Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti will be observed today, 23 January 2023.
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 126th Birth Anniversary: The birth anniversary of one of the greatest Indian freedom fighters - Subhash Chandra Bose is observed on 23 January as Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.
The revolutionary and nationalist ideas of Subhash Chandra Bose not only helped in India's independence from British colonial rule, but also instilled patriotism in the hearts of younger generations.
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha. This year marks the 126th Birth Anniversary Subhash Chandra Bose.
The title 'Netaji' was given to Subhash Chandra Bose by German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau of India in Berlin. He is known for leading the Indian National Army, also known as the Azad Hind Fauj.
Top 10 Inspirational Quotes by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
Here's the list of some best quotes by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose:
One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
Never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on Earth that can keep India in bondage. India will be free, that too, soon.Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom.Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood.Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
It is only on the basis of undiluted nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get.Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle - if there are no risks to be taken.Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
If I had no sense of humour, I would long ago have committed suicide.Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
