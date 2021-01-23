Graphic Novel: The Last Time India Saw Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Netaji journeyed to Peshawar, close to the Afghan border. He then tried to enter Russia through Afghanistan. Not knowing Pashto could have made him an easy target, so Netaji pretended to be deaf and mute and dressed up as a local tribesman. Supporters of Aga Khan III helped him enter Soviet Russia.

Netaji changed his guise and travelled to Moscow using an Italian passport. From Moscow, he was taken to Rome, before finally reaching Germany in April 1941. He was able to meet Adolf Hitler only in 1942, by which time he had realised that Hitler wanted to use him only for propaganda against the British.

He travelled to Japan in February 1943 and formed the Azad Hind Fauj in Japan occupied Burma with the backing of the Japanese army. Netaji's dream of liberating India didn't become a reality as the Azad Hind Fauj saw defeat. But even so, the British never managed to re-capture him. Netaji is believed to have died in a plane crash in Taiwan in August 1945.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will always be revered as one of India’s greatest patriots and freedom-fighters.