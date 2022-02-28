Karnataka Hijab Row: Udupi Muslim Students Asked to Miss Practical Exam
Among those forced to miss the practical examination was AH Almas, one of the petitioners in the hijab case.
On Monday, 28 February, three Muslims students of Udupi Government PU College for Girls were disallowed from attending their science practical examinations for wearing hijab to class. Among the students were AH Almas, one of the petitioners who had approached the Karnataka High Court seeking permission to wear hijab to the college.
On 10 February, in an interim order the court banned hijab and other religious clothing on campuses where uniform is prescribed by College Development Committee (CDC).
On Monday, the students were asked to leave the campus in "five minutes," they alleged. In a video posted on Twitter, Almas said, "The principal told us that he will call the police if we do not leave in five minutes. It was very cruel."
The students were not allowed to submit their practical record books for attestation from the faculty concerned, she alleged. "The teachers refused to sign the record books."
Six Muslim students of the college have not been attending classes for the past two months, as the college authorities refused to let them wear hijab.
In a press conference held the previous week, the students had requested the state government to postpone science practical examinations as students who wear hijab are not allowed to attend classes.
The protest for hijab started in the Udupi college in December 2021.
The hijab protest, however, met with vehement opposition from Hindu students who were backed by Hindu right-wing outfits. Hindu students in different colleges across Karnataka started wearing saffron shawls demanding a ban on hijab.
The saffron protests led to Karnataka government issuing an order banning clothing that disturbs "public order" in colleges. Uniform prescribed by CDCs should be followed, the order said. Later, the Karnataka High Court's interim order too upheld a ban on hijab.
