‘Hundreds of Dogs Paid the Price’: Activists Allege MCD Defied ABC Rules For G20

On 3 August, the MCD issued a notification outlining their “action plan for the removal of stray dogs from the vicinity of prominent locations in view of the G20 Summit”. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-run municipal body listed 42 locations across Delhi where such drives would take place.

However, following a backlash from animal rights activists, the MCD withdrew the order on 5 August.

Talking to The Quint, Puri said that she "personally met" with Dr Kuldeep Singh, director of the MCD’s veterinary services, on 7 August and proposed to assist them with the help of more than 100 volunteers, who included regular feeders and helpers familiar with the dogs.