Amid COVID-19, Are We Really Looking Out For Stray Animals & Pets?

COVID-19 has affected animals in five ways:

Lack of veterinary healthcare facility Starvation of street animals who depend on small eateries and feeders Animals stranded in pet shops and breeding godowns Pet food and fodder supply chains interrupted Abandonment of pets by people fearing spread of COVID

To mitigate each of these, the central government has issued orders well in advance. Sadly, the state governments, reeling under other pressures, is keeping animals and livestock very low on priority, which is what happens during every calamity. COVID may not kill or even affect animals, but they still fall victim to human apathy.

I interviewed Gauri Maulekhi, an animal rights activist, member of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and Maneka Gandhi's protege, in light of many questions on animal welfare arising amid COVID. Here is the full interview: