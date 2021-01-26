MSP, Suicides, Corporates: Cocktail of Rage for Southern Farmers

From Kodagu district of Karnataka, a motley rally of tractors and cars reached Bengaluru city on the eve of India’s 72nd Republic day. Led by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, the rally merged with vehicles of Samyukta Horata, an umbrella organisation of farmers and trade unions. Workers of the Communist parties and the Congress too joined in to form a decent protest, over a 100 vehicles strong.

This, in a state ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party whose government at the Centre had introduced the new farm laws.

As the tractor rally called by Punjab and Haryana farmers rocked the national capital on Tuesday, in the southern states a visibly strong farmers’ protest raged in solidarity, although with additional demands.