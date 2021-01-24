‘Your Son Can Repeal the Black Laws’: Farmer Writes to PM’s Mother
“The cold weather is making people ill. They are even being martyred,” the farmer wrote in the letter.
A farmer from Punjab who is protesting against the three contentious farm laws, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother.
According to NDTV, in the letter to the Prime Minister’s mother, Heeraben Modi, Harpreet Singh of Golu Ka Modh village in Punjab's Ferozepur district, wrote about the weather conditions under which the farmers have been protesting. It expresses their demand to repeal the laws, and the farmers’ contribution in combatting hunger in the country.
Further, the letter reportedly requested the mother to use her motherly powers to make her son change his mind about the farm laws.
What Did the Farmer Write?
“I write this letter with a heavy heart. As you would know, the annadatas who feed the nation and the world are being forced to sleep on the roads of Delhi, in this biting winter, due to three black laws. This includes 90-95-year-old people, children, and women. The cold weather is making people ill. They are also being martyred, which is a cause of worry for all of us.”Harpreet Singh
Further, the the farmer, in the letter said: "This peaceful agitation along Delhi's borders has been caused by the three black laws, which have been passed at the behest of Adani, Ambani, and other corporate households.”
“I write this letter with a lot of hope. Your son Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country. He can repeal the farm laws that he has passed.”Harpreet Singh
Sharing that he felt one could refuse anything to anyone but their mother, Singh told Heeraben Modi that the entire country will thank her if she asks her son to listen to the farmers.
The Protest
Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting for nearly two months at various points of Delhi-NCR’s borders, against the three farm laws enacted by the Central government in September 2020.
Over 75 farmers have also lost their lives in the agitation.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
