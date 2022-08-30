Sidhu Moose Wala Case: Who is Sachin Thapan, Conspirator Detained in Azerbaijan?

In a major breakthrough in the case pertaining to the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, an individual identified as Sachin Thapan, who was in touch with key accused Goldy Brar, has been detained in Azerbaijan with the support of the Government of India, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday, 30 August.

"The legal processes are on, and we are hopeful that he will be brought to India soon. We are committed to deliver justice in the Sidhu Moose Wala case," the DGP added.

Sachin Thapan is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, the mastermind behind the Moose Wala's killing, the police added.

Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was fatally shot on 29 May by unidentified men near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district. According to reports, the autopsy suggested that the body received 25 bullet injuries.