Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Tests COVID +Ve, Admitted to Hospital
Two days back, current Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced that he had tested positive for the virus.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday, 4 August, that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.
"I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves," the Congress leader wrote in a tweet.
Two days back, current Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa announced that he had tested positive for the virus. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was admitted to Manipal Hospital, which on Monday said that he was "doing well" and was "clinically stable."
Various political leaders, including Siddaramaiah, had taken to Twitter to wish Yediyurappa a speedy recovery after his announcement.
Karnataka has recorded a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days, with its tally standing at over 1.39 lakh and the death toll at 2,594.
