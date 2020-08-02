K’taka CM Yediyurappa Tests COVID Positive, Admitted to Hospital
Yediyurappa also said that while he was fine, he was being hospitalised as a “precaution”.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday, 2 August, took to Twitter to say that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Yediyurappa also added that while he was fine, he was being hospitalised as a “precaution on the recommendation of doctors” and asked people who had come into contact with him to exercise self-quarantine.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more inputs.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.