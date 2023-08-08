Shrine Attacked In Gurugram, 'No Communal Angle', Say Caretaker and Police

While the FIR was originally filed against “unidentified persons”, three people were later arrested. However, ACP Varun Dahiya denied there being a communal angle to the crime, prima facie.

“We have arrested three people in the case. They are locals from the village. We will be able to speak better after interrogation but prima facie it doesn’t seem like a communally motivated crime at all,” ACP Dahiya told The Quint. “The shrine is frequented by people of all faiths,” he added.

The priest as well as the caretaker of the shrine said that three boys from the village came to them later in the day to own up to the crime and apologise.