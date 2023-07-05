Watch: Firing Inside Delhi Court Premises as Lawyer Groups Clash, No Injuries

ADVERTISEMENT
No one was wounded as the shots were fired in the air, police said.

An argument among lawyers escalated to shots being fired within the premises of Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday, 5 July.

What happened: “When the police team reached the spot, it was learned that two groups of lawyers group including office bearers had allegedly shot in the air," said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

  • "No one was injured. Legal action is being initiated,” he said.

  • The police did not mention the exact issue over which the argument broke out.

Driving the news: Purported videos of Wednesday's incident at Tis Hazari Court show men dressed in formal clothes pointing a pistol-like object in the air and firing. Some men appear to be holding other objects and pelting stones.

Condemning the incident, Bar Council of Delhi Chairman KK Manan said, "It will be enquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises," according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Topics:  Delhi   Lawyers   Tis Hazari Court 

