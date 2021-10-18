Lawyer Shot Dead Inside Court Premises in UP's Shahjahanpur

In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh (UP), a lawyer was allegedly shot dead inside a district court in Shahjahanpur.

The deceased lawyer has been identified as Advocate Bhupendra Pratap Singh. A countrymade pistol was also recovered from near his body, sources told The Quint.

Heavy police forces were deployed to pacify the situation following the attack that took place on the third floor of the court complex. Several lawyers, speaking to the media on the site, termed the incident as a huge lapse in security.