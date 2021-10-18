Lawyer Shot Dead Inside Court Premises in UP's Shahjahanpur
The deceased lawyer has been identified as Advocate Bhupendra Pratap Singh.
In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh (UP), a lawyer was allegedly shot dead inside a district court in Shahjahanpur.
The deceased lawyer has been identified as Advocate Bhupendra Pratap Singh. A countrymade pistol was also recovered from near his body, sources told The Quint.
Heavy police forces were deployed to pacify the situation following the attack that took place on the third floor of the court complex. Several lawyers, speaking to the media on the site, termed the incident as a huge lapse in security.
A countrymade pistol was recovered from near the body of the deceased.
(Photo: The Quint)
Visuals from the court premises after the alleged attack.
(Photo: The Quint)
Visuals from the court premises after the alleged attack.
(Photo: The Quint)
The incident reportedly took place in the Sadar Bazaar police station limits.
The police is yet to divulge more details about the incident.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
