Shiv Sena (UBT) Member Shot Dead During Livestream on Facebook, Probe Underway

The recent murder of a Shiv Sena (UBT) party member during a social media livestream has left many Mumbaikars shocked and concerned.
Details: 41-year-old Abhishek Ghosalkar was allegedly shot dead by purported rival Mauris Noronha in Mumbai's Borivali on Thursday, 8 February.
The shooting took place while Ghosalkar was taking part in a Facebook Live with Noronha.
Later, Noronha reportedly shot and killed himself.
Ghosalkar is a former corporator of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena.
He is also the son of the party’s former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar.
Know more: The murder reportedly involves a long-standing dispute between Ghosalkar and Noronha.
The two individuals were reportedly seen patching up things on a Facebook Live, before it was taken down by the social media platform.
"Today we have decided to come together and unite. We have decided to distribute sari and ration together," Noronha reportedly said during the livestream.
Yes, but: Towards the end of the livestream, purported visuals showed Ghosalkar being shot multiple times.
“It is a good decision to work together for the betterment of the public. We are distributing sari to 300 working and needy women. We will work together and serve the people of Kandarpada. We have taken this resolution on this new year, which is a new time beginning of our friendship and collaboration,” Abhishek Ghosalkar had said during the Facebook Live.
Why it matters: This is the second shooting incident involving local political leaders that has taken place in Mumbai this month, leaving many questioning the law and order situation in the metropolitan city.
Look back: A week ago, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly shot at Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Mahesh Gaikwad inside a police station in Thane's Ulhasnagar area.
"I bought a piece of land 10 years ago but Mahesh Gaikwad has been trying to encroach upon it. When we were at the police station, his men were beating my son. I fired in self defence and I have no regrets," Ganpat Gaikwad told the media after the incident.
What they're saying: “There is a government of goons in the state. There is no law and order in the state. First the firing took place in Kalyan and now in Mumbai,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and leader Aaditya Thackeray.
“There is a rule of gangsters in Maharashtra. The chief minister and his people meet goons everyday and induct them into their party. The home minister has disappeared and the state is in the hands of gangsters. That is why there is no fear of law and police are left to serve the Shinde gang (faction)," said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.
What next? The investigation into Ghosalkar's murder was handed over to the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch unit on Friday, 9 February.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)