AIMIM Offers to Forge Alliance With NCP, Congress in Maharashtra 'To Defeat BJP'

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is ready to forge an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress in Maharashtra, said AIMIM MP and state party chief Imtiaz Jaleel on Saturday, 19 March.

He said the party was willing to take such a step to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the state, adding that the AIMIM was not the BJP's B-team, news agency PTI reported.

Jaleel also said that he spoke about the party's willingness to make an alliance when NCP leader Rajesh Tope visited the former's residence on Friday.