Shillong Teer Result Today, 4 November 2023: Know First & Second Round Winners

The Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 4 November 2023, will be announced between 4-5 pm. All interested players who took part in the game and are patiently waiting to know the winners should visit the official website - meghalayateer.com. The common numbers, hit numbers, and all the other important details are available on the website. Both, Round 1 and Round 2 winners will be announced soon and one should go through the result carefully when the link is activated.

Participants are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 4 November. You can check and download the Round 1 and 2 results from meghalayateer.com. The rules of the Shillong Teer lottery game are decided as per the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, therefore, it is legal. Anybody can participate in the lottery game by buying the tickets.