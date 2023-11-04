Shillong Teer Result Today, 4 November 2023: Know First & Second Round Winners

The Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 4 November 2023, will be announced between 4-5 pm. All interested players who took part in the game and are patiently waiting to know the winners should visit the official website - meghalayateer.com. The common numbers, hit numbers, and all the other important details are available on the website. Both, Round 1 and Round 2 winners will be announced soon and one should go through the result carefully when the link is activated.
Participants are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 4 November. You can check and download the Round 1 and 2 results from meghalayateer.com. The rules of the Shillong Teer lottery game are decided as per the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, therefore, it is legal. Anybody can participate in the lottery game by buying the tickets.
The Teer lottery game is conducted from Monday to Saturday. The results are announced every day after 4 pm on the website. The archery game is played in two rounds and the results are declared accordingly.
Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad, 4 November 2023: Details
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad. In this game, participants have to shoot fifty arrows in two rounds. They can shoot thirty arrows in the first round and the rest twenty in the second round.
Each participant gets a time limit of two minutes to shoot the arrows. The ones who can shoot the maximum number of arrows become the winners at the end of the game.
To know more about the rules and other important details, you have to visit the official website. One should note that you cannot play the game on Sundays.
The Shillong Teer lottery game tickets are available after 10 am, every morning from Monday to Saturday. The prices vary from Rs 1 to 100 and you must get your tickets soon if you want to participate. The competition takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong.
Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Round 1 & 2: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the easy step-by-step process you should follow to check the Shillong Teer Lottery result for Round 1 and Round 2 on Saturday, 4 November 2023:
Visit the official website of the archery game - meghalayateer.com.
On the homepage, tap on the option that says "Shillong Teer Result for 4 November 2023".
The first and second round results will be displayed.
Download the results from the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)