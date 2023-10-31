Shillong Teer Result: Check 1st & 2nd Round Results, Hit Numbers on 31 October

Shillong Teer Result Today: Unlike other lottery games in India, Shillong Teer is legal and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Shillong Teer is a traditional archery game of Meghalaya, in which the winners are announced based on the number of arrows shot by them within a time limit of 2 minutes in two rounds. Shillong Teer is played every day in the state from Monday to Saturday except Sundays, which are reserved for church visits.

The result of Shillong Teer for Tuesday, 31 October 2023 will be declared after 4 pm. Once the result is out, people will be able to get a detailed information on hit numbers, winning numbers, dream numbers, and first (morning) and second (evening) round results. The rules of Shillong Teer are in accordance with the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Some other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, and Ladrymbai Teer.