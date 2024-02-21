Shillong Teer Result for 21 February 2024: Know the Winners for Rounds 1 and 2

The Meghalaya Lottery Department conducts the Shillong Teer Game from Monday to Saturday. Participants are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result today, Wednesday, 21 February 2024, so they can see if they have won any prize. The game is extremely interesting where people have to shoot arrows at a particular target. You can download the results for Rounds 1 and 2 only from the official website of the game - meghalayateer.com. The PDFs will be available soon for everyone.
The Shillong Teer Result today, Wednesday, 21 February, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm for all interested participants. Once the PDFs are out, you will receive a notification via the website - meghalayateer.com. People can read the rules of the game before participating in it. All the latest information from the department is stated online.
The Shillong Teer game is mainly held by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The other Teer games in the state held by the same association are Khanapara Teer, Jowai, and Ladrymbai Teer. All the results are announced at a specific time.
Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad for 21 February: Details
The Shillong Teer is an archery competition where participants receive a total of fifty arrows. They must divide the arrows between Rounds 1 and 2 and shoot at the target. You will be declared the winner if you have shot the most number of arrows correctly.
The Teer tickets are available at 5000 ticket booking counters across the state. The counters open after 10 am and the prices vary from Rs 1 to Rs 100.
You will be allowed to participate in the game if you have the ticket. Make sure to buy it soon.
Shillong Teer Result for 21 February 2024: How To Download
Let's go through the steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for 21 February 2024, here:
Visit the website of the Teer game - meghalayateer.com.
Tap on the active option "Shillong Teer Result Today for 21 February" on the homepage.
The result PDF will display and you can go through the winners.
Download the Teer result and save a copy for yourself.
Winning Numbers for 21 February 2024
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winners for the First Round - Result at 1:30 pm.
Winners for the Second Round - Result at 2:15 pm.
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winners for the First Round - Result at 3:55 pm.
Winners for the Second Round - Result at 4:50 pm.
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winners for the First Round - Result at 4 pm.
Winners for the Second Round - Result at 4:40 pm.
JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT
Winners for the First Round - Result at 4:35 pm.
Winners for the Second Round - Result at 4:40 pm.
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winners for the First Round - Result at 7:30 pm.
Winners for the Second Round - Result at 8:30 pm.
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winners for the First Round - Result at 8:15 pm.
Winners for the Second Round - Result at 9 pm.
