Shillong Teer Result Today, 10 February 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results

The Shillong Teer is an exciting and simple archery game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. The unique game is played from Monday to Saturday at the Shillong Polo Stadium. Participants are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 10 February 2024. The lottery sambad result link for Rounds 1 and 2 will be activated between 4 pm to 5 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com for all interested people.

The Shillong Teer rules and important announcements are mentioned on the official site - meghalayateer.com. Lucky winners can claim huge sums of money from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association after the results are formally declared on the site for everyone.