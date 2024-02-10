Shillong Teer Result Today, 10 February 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results

The Shillong Teer is an exciting and simple archery game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. The unique game is played from Monday to Saturday at the Shillong Polo Stadium. Participants are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 10 February 2024. The lottery sambad result link for Rounds 1 and 2 will be activated between 4 pm to 5 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com for all interested people.
The Shillong Teer rules and important announcements are mentioned on the official site - meghalayateer.com. Lucky winners can claim huge sums of money from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association after the results are formally declared on the site for everyone.
Apart from the Shillong Teer lottery sambad, the association also conducts Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The results timings for all the draws are announced early so that participants can get ready to check them.
Shillong Teer Lottery Game: Latest Details
The Shillong Teer lottery sambad rules are simple and easy to remember. Each participant receives a total of fifty arrows, which they have to divide between two rounds. They must shoot the arrows at a specific target within two minutes to win the game.
You can use around thirty arrows in the first round and the remaining twenty arrows in the second round. To claim the prize money, you have to place your bets for the arrows that hit the target.
Please note that you have to purchase the Teer tickets to participate in the draw. The tickets are available after 10 am.
You can buy the Shillong Teer lottery sambad tickets from around 5000 designated ticket booking counters. The prices range from Rs 1 to Rs 100, according to the official details.
Winning Numbers for 10 February 2024
Here are the result timings of all the draws you should note if you are participating in the Shillong Teer game on 10 February:
JUWAI TEER RESULT
First round winners: Result at 1:30 pm.
Second round winners: Result at 2:15 pm.
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
First round winners: Result at 3:40 pm.
Second round winners: Result at 4:35 pm.
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Round 1 winners: Result at 3:55 pm.
Round 2 winners: Result at 4:35 pm.
JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT
First round winners: Result at 4:35 pm.
Second round winners: Result at 4:40 pm.
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
First round winners: Result at 7:30 pm.
Second round winners: Result at 8:30 pm.
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
First round winners: Result at 8:15 pm.
Second round winners: Result at 9 pm.
Shillong Teer Result for 10 February 2024: Steps To Download
Let's go through the steps you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 10 February 2024:
Browse through meghalayateer.com.
Tap on the "Shillong Teer Result for 10 February" link on the page.
The Rounds 1 and 2 PDFs will open on your screen.
Click on the download option and save a copy.
