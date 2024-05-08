Shillong Teer Result, 8 May 2024: Check First & Second Round Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result, 8 May 2024: Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery game Played in Meghalaya, India. In order to win, the player have to guess the exact number of arrows that will hit a target during the course of two shooting rounds. Shillong Teer Results are announced daily on the official website at meghalayateer.com. The first round generally takes place in the afternoon, followed by the second round in the evening. Shillong Teer lottery game is played every day Monday to Saturday, at the Polo Ground.

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Once officially released, the Shillong Teer result is uploaded on the above mentioned website as a two-digit number. Shillong Teer game is legal by all means, and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.