Shillong Teer Result for 14 May 2024: How To Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners

The Shillong Teer Result for Tuesday, 14 May 2024, will be announced soon on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will release the Teer lottery Rounds 1 and 2 results between 4 pm and 5 pm. All interested participants should download the lottery sambad PDFs soon and check the winning numbers. The game is conducted at the Polo Stadium in Shillong. The lottery draw is held from Monday to Saturday in Meghalaya.
The Shillong Teer Result for Tuesday, 14 May, will be released for both rounds. The lottery sambad game is very interesting for those who like archery competitions. You can participate in the game after buying the tickets in the morning. The links will be activated on meghalayateer.com soon. You must update the site and check the latest announcements by the association.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) comprises twelve clubs and it conducts different competitions like Khanapara, Jowai, and Ladrymbai Teer. You can participate in any of the competitions to win prizes.
Shillong Teer Game for 14 May 2024: Details
The Shillong Teer game is very interesting and easy to play. Every participant gets fifty arrows at the beginning of the game and they must divide them between two rounds.
Participants can shoot thirty arrows in Round 1 and twenty in Round 2. The one who can hit the target the maximum number of times is declared the winner at the end of the competition.
The Teer tickets are up for sale at almost 5000 booking counters across the state. You can buy them after 10 am if you want to participate. Please note that the game is not played on Sunday.
Shillong Teer Result for 14 May 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for 14 May 2024, online:
Browse through the site - meghalayateer.com.
Click on the link "Shillong Teer Result for 14 May 2024" on the homepage.
The Rounds 1 and 2 PDfs will appear on the screen.
Download the results from the site.
Winning Numbers for 14 May 2024
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner - 90
Round 2 Winner - 98
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner - 32
Round 2 Winner - 58
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner - 57
Round 2 Winner - 00
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner - 4:12 pm
Round 2 Winner - 5:07 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner - 4:21 pm
Round 2 Winner - 4:55 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Jowai Winner - 4:35 pm
Ladrymbai Winner - 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner - 7:30 pm
Round 2 Winner - 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner - 8:15 pm
Round 2 Winner - 9 pm