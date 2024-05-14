Shillong Teer Result for 14 May 2024: How To Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners

The Shillong Teer Result for Tuesday, 14 May 2024, will be announced soon on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will release the Teer lottery Rounds 1 and 2 results between 4 pm and 5 pm. All interested participants should download the lottery sambad PDFs soon and check the winning numbers. The game is conducted at the Polo Stadium in Shillong. The lottery draw is held from Monday to Saturday in Meghalaya.

The Shillong Teer Result for Tuesday, 14 May, will be released for both rounds. The lottery sambad game is very interesting for those who like archery competitions. You can participate in the game after buying the tickets in the morning. The links will be activated on meghalayateer.com soon. You must update the site and check the latest announcements by the association.