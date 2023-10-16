Shillong Teer Lottery Result on 16 October 2023: Check Round 1 & Round 2 Winners

The Shillong Teer Lottery Result today, Monday, 16 October 2023, will be declared after 4 pm. Interested participants should note that the lottery result will be available on the official website - meghalayateer.com. You can get to know the lucky winners, common numbers, hit numbers, and all the latest details on the website. Players who are taking part in the game on Monday should stay alert and keep a close eye on the site for updates.
The Shillong Teer Lottery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. It is important to note that the association owns around twelve archery clubs. It is a game of archery played in Meghalaya, India and is completely legal. The rules of the lottery archery game are decided by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
Anybody can take part in the Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad by buying the tickets on time. The tickets are usually available in the morning at almost 5,000 booking counters across different districts of Meghalaya.
Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad on 16 October: Tickets Price and Details
As per the latest official details, the price of the Shillong Teer Lottery tickets varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100. To book the tickets, you have to visit the right ticket counters after 10 am.
The Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad is played in two rounds. You have to shoot a total of 50 arrows, where the limit for the first round is up to 30 arrows and the limit for the second round is 20.
The results are also announced in two rounds daily. While the winners for the first round are announced after 4 pm, the second round winners are declared after 6 pm.
One should stay alert to go through the Shillong Teer Lottery Result today, Monday, 16 October, if one is participating. All the important details are mentioned on the website.
Shillong Teer Lottery Result, 16 October 2023: How to Check
Here are the simple steps you should follow to check the Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Round 1 and Round 2 today, Monday, 16 October:
Visit the official lottery website - meghalayateer.com.
Click on the active link that states "Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 16 October 2023" on the homepage.
The first and second round Teer results will appear on your screen.
Go through the winners and download the results.
