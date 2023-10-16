Shillong Teer Lottery Result on 16 October 2023: Check Round 1 & Round 2 Winners

The Shillong Teer Lottery Result today, Monday, 16 October 2023, will be declared after 4 pm. Interested participants should note that the lottery result will be available on the official website - meghalayateer.com. You can get to know the lucky winners, common numbers, hit numbers, and all the latest details on the website. Players who are taking part in the game on Monday should stay alert and keep a close eye on the site for updates.

The Shillong Teer Lottery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. It is important to note that the association owns around twelve archery clubs. It is a game of archery played in Meghalaya, India and is completely legal. The rules of the lottery archery game are decided by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.