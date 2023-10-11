Shillong Teer Result Today 11 October 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game of archery that is played in Shillong, Meghalaya. The lottery is held every week from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground. To participate in the game, people can purchase the Shillong Teer lottery tickets from the allotted booking counters. There are almost 5,000 Shillong Teer ticket booking counters across different districts of Meghalaya. The tickets are available every day from 10 am except on Sundays, and the price varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

Shillong Teer Lottery result for today on Wednesday, 11 October 2023 will be declared on the official website, meghalayateer.com after 4 pm. The result for first and second round will mention winner names, common numbers, and other important details.