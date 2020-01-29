Shifting Focus to Conventional Warfare in Northeast: Army Chief

According to the terms of the Bodo accord, around 1,550 rebels with 130 weapons will surrender on 30 January, Home Minister Amit Shah has announced.

Asked about the situation in J&K, the General didn’t give specifics but reiterated that conventional warfare will remain the primary task and long-term goal, while counter insurgency remains the short term goal, according to The Indian Express.

He also said that the number of ceasefire violations on the Line of Control with Pakistan have increased after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year, but the internal situation of the region has improved.