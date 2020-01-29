Shifting Focus to Conventional Warfare in Northeast: Army Chief
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday, 28 January, indicated that he plans to shift focus in the Northeast from counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism and internal security to conventional warfare over the next two to two-and-a-half years.
Two army battalions have already been withdrawn from such duties, he told news agency ANI.
This announcement comes after the Home Ministry on Monday, 27 January, signed a historic peace accord with the Government of Assam and Bodo stakeholders, aimed at bringing peace and stability in Assam without hindering its territorial integrity.
‘Northeast is Going Through a Transitional Phase, for the Good’
General Naravane, who has considerable experience in the region, said the Northeast is going through “a very transitional phase, for the good.”
According to the terms of the Bodo accord, around 1,550 rebels with 130 weapons will surrender on 30 January, Home Minister Amit Shah has announced.
Asked about the situation in J&K, the General didn’t give specifics but reiterated that conventional warfare will remain the primary task and long-term goal, while counter insurgency remains the short term goal, according to The Indian Express.
He also said that the number of ceasefire violations on the Line of Control with Pakistan have increased after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year, but the internal situation of the region has improved.
The General also said that the Army had submitted its budgetary requirements and was confident it would “get what we need to keep the nation safe and secure.”
He added that the Army was concentrating on capacity building and military infrastructure in the Northeast to be better prepared for war.
General Naravane was commissioned in the 7th Sikh Light infantry in June 1980 and is an alumnus of the 56th course of the National Defence Academy.
He has commanded the Assam Rifles in its counter-insurgency efforts in Nagaland and held key appointments in both the Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir. The General has even been part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka during ‘Operation Pawan’.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )