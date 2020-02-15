Shaheen Bagh Protesters to Meet Amit Shah to Talk CAA on 16 Feb

In an interview with Times Now on Thursday, Amit Shah had said, “Whoever has a problem with (CAA) should contact my office for an appointment. I will meet them within three days and discuss the matter.”

The home minister strongly defended the controversial act, saying there is no provision in it that will take away the citizenship of Muslims. He also said that there is no need for anyone to show any papers during the NPR update exercise.

“Don't just criticise CAA, but discuss it on the basis of merits. CAA is neither anti-Muslim nor anti-minority,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)