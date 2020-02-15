Shaheen Bagh Protesters to Meet Amit Shah to Talk CAA on 16 Feb
Two days after Home Minister Amit Shah said he was ready to meet anyone who wants to discuss issues related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protesters on Saturday, 15 February, said that they will meet Amit Shah on Sunday at 2 pm.
One of the protesters told ANI, “Amit Shah ji invited the entire country to come and meet him to discuss issues related to CAA. So, we'll be going to meet him tomorrow at 2 pm. We don't have any delegation, anyone who has an issue with CAA will be going."
In an interview with Times Now on Thursday, Amit Shah had said, “Whoever has a problem with (CAA) should contact my office for an appointment. I will meet them within three days and discuss the matter.”
The home minister strongly defended the controversial act, saying there is no provision in it that will take away the citizenship of Muslims. He also said that there is no need for anyone to show any papers during the NPR update exercise.
“Don't just criticise CAA, but discuss it on the basis of merits. CAA is neither anti-Muslim nor anti-minority,” he said.
(With inputs from ANI)
