‘Ready to Meet Anyone Who Has Concerns About CAA’: Amit Shah

Shah also broke his two-day silence on the Delhi Assembly elections, admitting that remarks made by BJP leaders may have resulted in the party's defeat.

"Such statements should not have been made. Our party has distanced itself from such remarks," he told the channel.

However, he also claimed that BJP MP Parvesh Verma had never made the controversial statement suggesting Shaheen Bagh protesters “will enter the homes of Delhi’s residents, rape and kill their sisters and daughters.”

“No one said anything like this... that sisters and daughters will be raped,” said Shah.