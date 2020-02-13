‘Ready to Meet Anyone Who Has Concerns About CAA’: Amit Shah
In an interview with Times Now on Thursday, 13 February, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was ready to meet anyone who wants to discuss issues related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The home minister strongly defended the controversial act, saying there is no provision in it that will take away the citizenship of Muslims. He also said that there is no need for anyone to show any papers during the NPR update exercise.
“Don't just criticise CAA, but discuss it on the basis of merits. CAA is neither anti-Muslim nor anti-minority,” he said.
Shah Breaks Silence on Delhi Loss, Denies Verma Made ‘Rape’ Remark
Shah also broke his two-day silence on the Delhi Assembly elections, admitting that remarks made by BJP leaders may have resulted in the party's defeat.
"Such statements should not have been made. Our party has distanced itself from such remarks," he told the channel.
However, he also claimed that BJP MP Parvesh Verma had never made the controversial statement suggesting Shaheen Bagh protesters “will enter the homes of Delhi’s residents, rape and kill their sisters and daughters.”
“No one said anything like this... that sisters and daughters will be raped,” said Shah.
‘Everyone Has a Right to Peaceful Protest’
Asked about the ongoing agitations against the CAA, the home minister said everyone has a right to peaceful protest but violence is not justified.
He also indicated that the government was looking into reports of PFI (a militant outfit) having links with the Shaheen Bagh protests.
Asked about Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said everyone, including politicians, are free to visit the Union Territory whenever they want to and that there is no restriction imposed by the government.
On the detention of three former chief ministers of J&K – Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – he said that the decision has been taken by local administration and that the Centre has played no role in the same.
Omar Abdullah has approached the Supreme Court and let the judiciary take a decision on it, he said.
(With inputs from Times Now and PTI.)
