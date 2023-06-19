Gurbani Telecast from Golden Temple To Be Free: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday, 19 June, approved an amendment in the Sikh Gurdwara Act of 1925 to make the transmission of Gurbani from the Golden Temple "free for all".

The Bill will be tabled in the special session of the state Assembly for discussion and passing on Tuesday.

Terming the move "historic", Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that as per the Sikh Gurdwara Amendment Act 2023, the telecast of Gurbani would be free-to-air in India and abroad.