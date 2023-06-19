Gurbani Telecast from Golden Temple To Be Free: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday, 19 June, approved an amendment in the Sikh Gurdwara Act of 1925 to make the transmission of Gurbani from the Golden Temple "free for all".
The Bill will be tabled in the special session of the state Assembly for discussion and passing on Tuesday.
Terming the move "historic", Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that as per the Sikh Gurdwara Amendment Act 2023, the telecast of Gurbani would be free-to-air in India and abroad.
Further, broadcasters will have to ensure that no commercial is aired half-an-hour before and after the video or audio telecast of the Gurbani, the CM added.
'Don't Interfere in Religious Matters': SGPC
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) – the apex religious body for Sikhs, however, reacted sharply to the move, asking the government not to interfere in religious matters.
"This (Gurdwara Act) can only be amended by the Centre as the Punjab government has got not right to do so," SGPC Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said, as per IANS.
In response, Mann cited a Supreme Court judgment from 2014 which said that the Act is not an inter-state one, but a state Act.
The chief minister asserted that the Sikh Gurdwara Act of 1925 does not pertain to the broadcast or live telecast of Gurbani.
What is the Sikh Gurdwara Act of 1925? The Act is a legislation from the days of British India which legally defined the identity of Sikhs and brought the houses of worship of the community under the control of the SGPC.
Mann alleged that the Act was "misused" in 2012 to give exclusive rights to air Gurbani for 11 years to a TV channel owned by the Badal family."
"As a result, Sikhs have to subscribe to this channel which is expensive as it's clubbed with three to four other channels. It should be free of cost," he said.
(With inputs from IANS.)
