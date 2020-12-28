Sena’s Sanjay Raut’s Wife Summoned in PMC Money Laundering Case
The ED has summoned Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut, for questioning in the PMC Bank money laundering case.
Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, has been summoned on Tuesday, 29 December, for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the PMC Bank money laundering case, officials said on Sunday.
This is the third summon that has been issued to her as she skipped the earlier two, citing health reasons.
The summons have been issued to her under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in connection with receiving some funds that were allegedly siphoned from the bank, official sources claimed, reported PTI.
The ED has been probing certain officials in the alleged loan fraud in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank since October last year, against the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) for allegedly causing "wrongful loss, prima facie to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore to PMC Bank, and corresponding gains to themselves".
Eknath Khadse Summoned
Meanwhile, former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who recently joined Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has also been summoned by the ED for questioning on 30 December, according to news reports.
However, he told Hindustan Times that he is yet to receive the notice.
Following allegations of graft and conflict of interest in a land deal at Bhosari near Pune four years ago, he was made to step down from the ministerial council in the previous Devendra Fadnavis government.
“Apart from farming, I have no other income source. I was mentally prepared for this and had even said this while joining NCP. This would be my fifth probe in the same land deal case. The state anti-corruption bureau has investigated the case twice, while it has also been probed by the income tax department has and Zoting committee (formed by the previous regime),” Khadse said, quoted the media report.
“Until now, the ED used to probe major cases worth hundreds of crores. Now, if they want to investigate a land deal worth Rs 25 crore-Rs 30 crore, then I should be happy that my name is added in list of big people,” he said.
The Shiv Sena, which is part of Maharashtra's ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the NCP and the Congress, had claimed that they are being targeted.
(With inputs from PTI, Hindustan Times)
